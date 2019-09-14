Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin odds, date: Picks, predictions from top-rated boxing insider

The last time we saw British heavyweight Tyson Fury in the ring, he was knocking out Tom Schwarz in the second round of their lineal heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas back in June. Now Fury will return to Las Vegas to put that lineal title on the line against undefeated Swedish boxer Otto Wallin. Fury (28-0-1) is hoping that a decisive win will get him back into the ring with WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, who he drew against in Los Angeles last December. However, Wallin (20-0) has 13 knockouts to his credit and he's fully aware that Saturday night in Las Vegas presents his first real opportunity to make a name for himself as one of the best in the division. The fight takes place at T-Mobile Arena with the main event scheduled to start at midnight ET and Fury is the -3500 (risk $3,500 to win $100) favorite to win with Wallin listed as the +1300 (risk $100 to win $1,300) in the latest Fury vs. Wallin odds. But before you make any boxing predictions, be sure to check out the Fury vs. Wallin picks and predictions from SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn.

Kahn knows that Fury will be looking to use big-fight experience to his advantage. In addition to the draw against Wilder (where many pundits thought he outclassed Wilder tactically), Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015 to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles with a unanimous decision. Fury would later relinquish those titles, but he's 3-0-1 now since returning to the sport last June.

Fury will be working with a seven-inch reach advantage over Wallin on Saturday night and that should be a huge edge as he uses his range to feel Wallin out in the early stages of the fight. And as he proved against Schwarz, once he's dialed it in, he's capable of attacking with power and ending the fight quickly when he sees his opportunity.

However, don't assume that Fury can look past Wallin to a rematch with Wilder.

In the heavyweight division, everybody has power and Wallin has 13 career knockouts in 20 fights. Wallin knocked out both Gianluca Mandras and Srdan Govedarica before the fifth round ended in the last couple years and he's the younger, quicker fighter even though he's giving up four inches and the reach advantage to Fury.

As a massive underdog, Wallin faces no real pressure to win and that puts him in a position where he gets to fight more freely than Fury can. And we've seen in the heavyweight division, both historically and recently with Buster Douglas and Anthony Ruiz Jr., fighting with little-to-no pressure to win can be a position of strength.

