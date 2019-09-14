Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin salaries, fight purses: 'Gypsy King' set for seven-figure payday

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest betting favorites in Las Vegas on Saturday night for his bout against Sweden's Otto Wallin. While betting on the "Gypsy King" may not give you a great return on investment at -3000 odds, Fury himself will be making plenty of dough when he steps in the ring at T-Mobile Arena.

The lineal heavyweight champion (28-0-1, 20 KO) is set to make $1 million in his disclosed purse, provided by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but has a much larger guarantee from his promoters and sponsors. Wallin (20-0, 13 KO) will earn $250,000 in disclosed purse for his efforts.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including the complete interview with Tyson Fury at the 13:21 mark below.

WBO super bantamweight champ Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24KO) is in the same boat as Fury, with a $220,000 purse listed but a higher guarantee. Navarrete faces off with heavy underdog Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KO). The Filipino is set to earn $40,000 in his bid for the title.

Finally, former WBO lightweight champ Jose Pedraza (26-2) will make $120,000 when he faces Jose Zepeda (30-2, 25 KO) in the most competitive fight of the card on paper. Zepeda will make $90,000 for the bout.

The entire card streams on ESPN+ from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.