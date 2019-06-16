Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz fight results: 'Gypsy King' dismantles opponent for quick TKO win

He came, he sang and he conquered. Tyson Fury put on quite a show in his Las Vegas debut.

The lineal heavyweight champion, in his first fight under a $100 million co-promotional deal with Top Rank and ESPN, made quick work of unheralded Tom Schwarz via second-round TKO on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Afterwards, Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) serenaded his wife Paris inside the ring with an a cappella version of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."

The level of competition may not have been close to that of his fellow elite heavyweights but Fury, 30, made sure to entertain each step of the way, including a ring walk that saw him don Apollo Creed's red, white and blue attire from "Rocky IV" complete with showgirls and James Brown's "Living in America."

"Thank you America and God bless you all!" Fury said. "The key tonight was to enjoy myself."

Most importantly, Fury handled his business inside the ring with spectacular precision by ducking punches at will and countering with heavy shots that bloodied the nose of Schwarz (27-1-1, 19 KOs), a native of Germany who was making his U.S. debut.

Fury switched to southpaw in Round 2 and really began to sit down on his punches. A left uppercut stunned Schwarz and allowed Fury to duck out of the corner before connecting with a hard hook to the body. Seconds later, Fury dropped Schwarz with a two-punch combo along the ropes.

A flurry of punches followed as Schwarz covered up in the corner and refused to throw back, forcing referee Kenny Bayless to stop the fight with six seconds left in the round.

"I used the jab and was slipping and sliding, hands down," Fury said. "I switched up to southpaw and caught him with a straight left and it was a good shot that would've put anyone away. I put on an extra 12 pounds and I really, really feel it. I haven't had a full year out of the ring this time, I had a few months and I'm back. Return of the Mack, the Mack is back, the lineal champion."

Fury, who previously battled weight, mental health and substance-abuse issues which forced him to give up the trio of world titles he won by upsetting Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, was quick on his feet throughout while perfectly combining speed, power and showmanship in ways that he failed to during a pair of comeback bouts to open 2018.

Last December, Fury faced unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder and came away with a disputed split draw despite getting up off the canvas twice. The two fighters have a deal in place for a rematch in spring 2020 provided both win interim bouts to close the year.

"What's next? [Co-promoter] Bob [Arum] will tell you that we have got either Sept. 21 or Oct. 5 and then next year we are going to hold down Deontay Wilder and make him give me that green belt," Fury said.

Fury outlanded Schwarz, 45 to 6, according to CompuBox and connected on 47 percent of his power shots. The 6-foot-9 Englishman also closed the show by landing 31 of 95 shots in Round 2.

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Fury 10 TKO 10 Schwarz 9 9

Fury vs. Schwarz card, results

Tyson Fury def. Tom Schwarz via second-round TKO (ref stoppage)

Jesse Hart def. Sullivan Barrera via unanimous decision (99-90, 96-93 and 97-92)

Mikaela Mayer def. Lizbeth Crespo via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 98-92)

