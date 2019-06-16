Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
Follow along as Fury returns to U.S. soil to take on Schwarz in Las Vegas
The lineal heavyweight championship of the world will be at stake on Saturday when unbeaten Tyson Fury returns to the ring for the first time since a disputed draw with Deontay Wilder in December.
Fury, the 6-foot-9 native of England, enters his first bout after signing a co-promotional deal with Top Rank and ESPN when he faces fellow unbeaten Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Schwarz, a native of Germany, is far from a household name. Still, with the division being so hot at the moment just weeks after Andy Ruiz Jr.'s upset of Anthony Joshua, Fury's return brings plenty of anticipation.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Fury vs. Schwarz scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Fury
Schwarz
Fury vs. Schwarz card, results
Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz, heavyweights
Jesse Hart vs. Sullivan Barrera, light heavyweights
Mikaela Mayer def. Lizbeth Crespo via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 98-92)
Fury vs. Schwarz preview, prediction
Fury returns to the ring for the first time on Saturday since the infamous draw with Deontay...
