Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz odds: Picks, predictions, best bets from expert who called Wilder's knockout

Undefeated heavyweights clash on Saturday in Las Vegas when lineal champ Tyson Fury fights Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Fury vs. Schwarz set for approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) last fought in December when the British star earned a controversial draw against WBC champ Deontay Wilder. Meanwhile, Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) is a German challenger who's never fought in the U.S. Bookmakers list Fury as a -3000 favorite (risk $3,000 to win $100), with Schwarz getting +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200) as the underdog in the latest Fury vs. Schwarz odds. The over-under is 9.5 rounds.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Just last month, Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round. Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout.

Kahn knows Fury is tuning up for his 2020 rematch with Wilder and won't overlook Schwarz -- not after what happened in the heavyweight division this month with unheralded Andy Ruiz Jr. stunning champ Anthony Joshua with a seventh-round TKO.

"Many, including myself, feel that Fury was on the raw end of a draw against Wilder in December," Kahn told SportsLine. "Fury is quite possibly the best heavyweight in the world right now."

But just because the 6-foot-9 Fury is a massive favorite doesn't mean he'll make quick work of Schwarz.

The 25-year-old German has ended his last six fights early, five via knockout with one disqualification. A sturdy 6-foot-5, 241-pounder, Schwarz turned pro in 2013 and has only been knocked down just twice since then. He has nothing to lose and is drawing inspiration from Ruiz's shocking win.

