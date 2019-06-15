Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz odds: Picks, predictions, best bets from proven expert who called Wilder's knockout

British superstar Tyson Fury returns to the ring on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he fights undefeated German challenger Tom Schwarz. The bout is expected to start around 11:30 p.m. ET from MGM Grand Garden Arena. We last saw the 6-foot-9 Fury in December, battling to a disputed draw against WBC champion Deontay Wilder. That's the only blemish on Fury's record, which now stands at 27-0-1 with a whopping 19 knockouts. Meanwhile, Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) has fought 22 times in Germany and twice in the Czech Republic. He's dreaming big after seeing Andy Ruiz Jr. shock Anthony Joshua two weeks ago at Madison Square Garden. Sportsbooks list Fury as a -2500 favorite (risk $2,500 to win $100) after the line opened at -3000, with Schwarz getting +1100 (risk $100 to win $1,100) in the latest Fury vs. Schwarz odds. The over-under is 9.5 rounds. Before you make any Fury vs. Schwarz picks or boxing predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Peter Kahn just locked in.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Just last month, Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round. Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout.



Kahn knows Fury, who boasts an 85-inch reach, has fought much tougher opponents than Schwarz. Fury beat the previous undisputed champion, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2015, and many observers say he out-boxed Wilder last December. In that split draw, the Gypsy King frustrated Wilder with his jab and long reach. And he showed tremendous grit by rising like a Phoenix from two knockdowns. With an anticipated 2020 rematch with Wilder looming, Fury aims to build his drawing power for the potential megafight.

But just because the 6-foot-9 Fury is a massive favorite doesn't mean he'll make quick work of Schwarz.

The 25-year-old German has ended his last six fights early, five via knockout with one disqualification. A sturdy 6-foot-5, 241-pounder, Schwarz turned pro in 2013 and has only been knocked down just twice since then. He has nothing to lose and is drawing inspiration from Ruiz's shocking win.

