Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz odds: Picks, predictions, best bets from top-rated expert who called Wilder's knockout

No one can take anything for granted in the heavyweight division, not after what happened two weeks ago at Madison Square Garden. Against that backdrop, lineal champion Tyson Fury steps into the ring on Saturday night in Las Vegas against Tom Schwarz, a German challenger who's unheralded, but is also 24-0 with 16 knockouts. The main Fury vs. Schwarz card from MGM Grand Garden Arena starts at 10 p.m. ET, with the must-see event ticketed for approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Fury saw Andy Ruiz Jr. stun unified champ Anthony Joshua with a seventh-round TKO on June 1, so he won't take Schwarz lightly. Fury is 27-0-1 with 19 knockouts following his controversial draw last December versus WBC champ Deontay Wilder. Bookmakers peg Fury as a -3000 favorite (risk $3,000 to win $100) in the latest Fury vs. Schwarz odds, with Schwarz getting +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200) as the underdog. The over-under is 9.5 rounds. Before you make any Fury vs. Schwarz picks or boxing predictions, listen to what Peter Kahn has to say.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Just last month, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round -- a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout. Everyone who followed Kahn's advice made a killing.

Kahn knows Fury, who boasts an 85-inch reach, has fought much tougher opponents than Schwarz. Fury beat the previous undisputed champion, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2015, and many observers say he out-boxed Wilder last December. In that split draw, the Gypsy King frustrated Wilder with his jab and long reach. And he showed tremendous grit by rising like a Phoenix from two knockdowns. With an anticipated 2020 rematch with Wilder looming, Fury aims to build his drawing power for the potential megafight.

But just because the 6-foot-9 Fury is a massive favorite doesn't mean he'll make quick work of Schwarz.

At nearly 6-foot-6, Schwarz isn't much smaller than Fury. He has never tasted defeat and promised another shock-the-world moment on Saturday night. "I have had a long, long period of preparation, and it's been a double preparation because of the intensity," Schwarz told reporters. "I'm fit and focused on the fight, I'm well prepared and I've had sparring partners the same as Tyson Fury. I have seen all of his fights several times with my coaches and we have analyzed his skills, but we have also worked out how to behave against a fighter like Tyson."

While Schwarz doesn't have any big-time wins to his credit, he has steadily moved up the boxing ladder, ranking in the top five in most organizations and top two in the WBO. Schwarz has won five of his past six fights by knockout, and in the heavyweight division it only takes one punch for glory.

