Unified heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua to defend titles against Alexander Povetkin in London

With hope for a Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder heavyweight unification fight delayed until at least 2019, Joshua officially finalized plans for his return on Monday.

Joshua (21-0, 20 knockouts), who holds three of the four recognized heavyweight titles, will face mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) on Sept. 22 at Wembley Stadium in London. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport, announced the bout Monday.

The fight, which will air on Sky Sports Box Office pay-per-view in the United Kingdom, does not yet have an American broadcast home; however, Hearn is expected to announce Tuesday in New York that he will air the bout as part of his new eight-year, $1 billion deal with the streaming app DAZN.

IT’S ON! @anthonyfjoshua will defend his WBA,IBF,WBA and IBO World heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin at @wembleystadium on September 22! New York press conf tomorrow and London on Wednesday 🇬🇧🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/NDCn7EpgvX — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 16, 2018

A native of England, the 28-year-old Joshua has quickly rose to become arguably the sport's biggest star globally after winning his first world title in just his 16th pro bout in 2016. Joshua fought in front of 90,000 fans in 2017 when he knocked out former champion Wladimir Klitschko and set a boxing indoor record six months later by beating Carlos Takam in front of 78,000.

"I can't wait to get back in the ring; the end of March feels a long time ago now," Joshua said. "Povetkin is a serious challenge that I will prepare meticulously for. He has serious pedigree, and only a fool would underestimate what he brings to the table.

"Training hasn't stopped for me, but the next 10 weeks ahead will be intense both mentally and physically. I will push myself to breaking point to make sure I am in peak condition for another huge night for British boxing at Wembley Stadium."

Joshua's sixth title defense is expected to be a difficult one as the 38-year-old Povetkin, despite being mired in performance-enhancing drug issues which cost him a fight against Wilder, remains a dangerous puncher with a strong amateur pedigree. The native of Russia has just one pro defeat in a 2013 knockout loss to then-champion Klitschko.

Part of the bout's appeal is that it presents a rare meeting between former Olympic super heavyweight gold medalists as Joshua won in 2012 and Povetkin did the same in 2004. Povetkin enters the bout on an eight-fight win streak, which includes a stoppage of David Price in March after Povetkin suffered an early knockdown.

"The battle for the world title has always been my goal," Povetkin said. "I fought for the moment to face the strongest in the world, and on Sept. 22, I get my opportunity. Anthony Joshua has [three major] belts, and I want them all. I'm glad that our fight will finally take place. The meeting of two Olympic champions in the ring is destined to be a breathtaking event."

Talks of a Joshua-Wilder megafight fell apart in recent months after the "he said, he said" nature of public disclosure between Hearn, Wilder and his co-manager Shelly Finkel turned into nothing more than a messy soap opera. There is hope the fight could come off April 13, 2019, in London although comments from both sides seem to contradict the likelihood every other day.

Joshua enters the Povetkin fight fresh off a March unification win over then-WBO titleholder Joseph Parker by decision.