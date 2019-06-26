Unified lightweight champ Vasiliy Lomachenko to face Luke Campbell for WBC title in August

Unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is taking his talents to the United Kingdom for the first time as a professional. Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs), the WBA and WBO titleholder who is largely recognized as the pound-for-pound best in the sport, will fight for the vacant WBC title at 135 pounds when he meets England's Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) on British soil.

News of the Aug. 31 fight being agreed to by both parties was confirmed Tuesday on Twitter by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. The agreement between Bob Arum of Top Rank (Lomachenko) and Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport (Campbell) canceled the need for Wednesday's scheduled purse bid as the promoters are expected to stage the bout on ESPN in the United States and overseas on Sky Sports in England.

The 31-year-old Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine, has won world titles in three divisions and is fresh off an April dismantling of Anthony Crolla via knockout in a mandatory title defense.

Campbell, 31, brings similarly strong amateur credentials after having won gold at the 2012 London Olympics. He previously fought well despite coming up short in a 2017 lightweight title loss to Jorge Linares via split decision.

The winner of Lomachenko-Campbell is expected to have a chance at fighting for the division's undisputed championship later this year should current plans stay in motion. Richard Commey defends his IBF title on Friday against Rey Beltran, with the winner expected to face the victor of the July 19 Teofimo Lopez Jr.-Masayoshi Nakatani bout.

Both Lomachenko and Lopez are promoted by Arum, with the Hall of Fame promoter's hopeful plan of pairing the two against each other on ESPN later this year for all four world titles.