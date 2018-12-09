Vasiliy Lomachenko unifies lightweight titles with unanimous decision win over Jose Pedraza

Vasiliy Lomachenko started his lightweight title unification bout with Jose Pedraza looking every bit like a fighter making his return from a seven-month layoff and shoulder surgery. He ended it proving once again why he's the pound-for-pound king. While he somehow wasn't able to get Pedraza (25-2, 12 KOs) out of there despite a brutal 11th round, Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs) earned a unanimous decision by a wide margin to unify the WBA and WBO lightweight titles.

The fight started slowly, with the two fighters opting to circle and toss out halfhearted jabs in an effort to figure out their opponents' gameplan. The next few rounds followed a similar pattern, though not quite to the extent of the opening minutes. While it led to a close fight, and a difficult one to score at times. Lomachenko was always landing the more telling shots -- usually a straight left hand.

As the fight progressed, though, Lomachenko continued to increase his work rate and continued to take control. That culminated in an absolutely brilliant 11th round. Straight lefts, combinations, brutal uppercuts ... Lomachenko had it all working as he turned Pedraza into a punching bag for most of the round. By the end of it, Pedraza had somehow survived but was knocked down twice.

The 12th and final round wasn't nearly as exciting, as Pedraza once again did enough to get to the final bell, but it was only a moral victory. There was little doubt who had won the fight, especially after the 11th round, and judges' scorecards proved that.

So what's next for Lomachenko? After unifying the WBA and WBO lightweight belts, he had only one name on his mind during his post-fight interview: Mikey Garcia. The undefeated Garcia currently holds the WBC lightweight belt, but his focus is elsewhere. In just a few months, Garcia will be stepping up to welterweight for a huge showdown with Errol Spence Jr.

"Of course, of course I want two more belts, and maybe next year we could make a fight with Mikey Garcia," Lomachenko said.

A Lomachenko-Garcia matchup would be just as, if not more intriguing than Garcia's fight with Spence, but it remains to be seen if Garcia will move back down to lightweight following that fight.

Lomachenko vs. Pedraza card, results

Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) def. Jose Pedraza (c) via unanimous decision (119-107, 117-109, 117-109)

Emanuel Navarrete (c) def. Isaac Dogboe via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 115-113)

Teofimo Lopez def. Mason Menard via first-round KO

Lomachenko vs. Pedraza scorecard, live coverage



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Lomachenko 10 9 10 10 9 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 117 Pedraza 9 10 9 9 10 9 9 9 9 10 7 9 109

