Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
Follow along as Lomachenko puts his pair of lightweight belts on the line in Los Angeles
The pound-for-pound best fighter in the world returns on Friday when unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko defends his titles in Los Angeles.
Lomachenko, the two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine, was expected to face IBF titleholder Richard Commey in a unification bout that was called off after Commey injured his right hand. Instead, Lomachenko faces mandatory challenger and former WBA titleholder Anthony Crolla of Great Britain in the main event from Staples Center.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with continuing coverage of the fight in Los Angeles with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Lomachenko vs. Crolla card, results
Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. Anthony Crolla, lightweight titles
Gilberto Ramirez def. Tommy Karpency via fourth-round KO (corner stoppage)
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Los Angeles with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Lomachenko vs. Crolla scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Lomachenko
|
Crolla
|
-
