Big-time boxing returns to Australia on Saturday for a showcase between two former champions as George Kabosos Jr. faces Vasiliy Lomachenko for the vacant IBF lightweight title. Their 12-round main event tops the main Lomachenko vs. Kabosos fight card (8 p.m. ET) from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Although Lomachenko is the bigger global star, Kambosos gets to have the fight on his home turf in part because of Australia's drawing power for boxing. RAC Arena is expected to sell out and host more than 15,000 fans, in line with the country's strong tradition with the sport. Kambosos made his first 11 professional appearances in Australia before his career took him to other venues, but now has a chance to reclaim a world title before his adoring fans.

Lomachenko is a -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100), while Kambosos is priced at +400 in the latest Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. odds. The over/under for total rounds is 10.5, with the Over priced at -400. Before locking in any George Kombosos Jr. vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Jake Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout toward the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. on deck, Wise has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident picks for the fight. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. preview

For Lomachenko (17-3), Saturday's fight not only presents the opportunity for another world championship, but to prove to himself and boxing observers that he still belongs among the sport's elite. His loss to Teofimo Lopez had some observers questioning whether he had passed his prime, and he was determined to show otherwise.

Although he won three consecutive fights following the upset loss, his fight against Devin Haney has left a bitter taste. Not because he has regrets about his performance, but he still believes the judges got the outcome wrong, an opinion shared by countless observers, and he's determined to leave no doubt even while in the opponent's home country Saturday.

"On paper, I am not an undisputed world champion," Lomachenko said. "If we talk with Teofimo (Lopez), it was a close fight. But if we are talking about Haney, it was not a close fight. I understand that I won this fight. People know and understand about this robbery."

Kambosos (21-2) not only has the opportunity to return to the pinnacle of the sport as a world champion, which would undoubtedly lead to more high-profile and big-money fights, but a win Saturday would help prove that his upset of Lopez wasn't a fluke. What's more, he told the media numerous times in recent weeks that winning would help cement his place among the greatest Australian boxers in history.

Kambosos has mentioned the possibility of joining five of his countrymen in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, an honor he believes will become closer to reality should he become a champion again. The current Australian Hall of Famers are Jeff Fenech, Kostya Tszyu, Peter Jackson, Young Griffo and Les Darcy.

"For me, this is about legacy. Nothing else," Kambosos said. "He has made money, I have made money. He has won belts, I have won belts. I've been in big fights and fought the best. I've won the big fights, lost the big fights. But this here is legacy, destiny for both guys. We don't need to go overboard or create any storylines or headlines. This is two warriors coming together to fight." See who to back here.

How to make Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. picks

Wise likes the Over 10.5 rounds. He's also locked in a method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins George Kambosos Jr. vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Brandon Wise's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing expert who nailed Jake Paul's first-round knockout in March, and find out.