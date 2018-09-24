Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza lightweight title bout reportedly shifts to Dec. 8 in New York City

Vasiliy Lomachenko's first lightweight title defense -- a unification bout against Jose Pedraza -- has officially been set. Originally penciled in for Dec. 1 in Los Angeles, Lomachenko will actually be fighting Pedraza on Dec. 8 in New York City at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum confirmed recently to BoxingScene.com.

Originally slated to take place on Dec. 1 inside The Forum in Los Angeles, Arum went on to explain that the opportunity to piggyback off the Heisman Trophy -- the most prestigious award in college football -- presentation which will take place earlier that evening in New York City and also air on ESPN was too good to pass up.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

"December 8th is the Heisman Trophy (presentation on ESPN) and we wanted the strongest possible fight in New York where the Heisman is after the Heisman Trophy ceremony is over because the lead-in is unbelievable for a good rating and when we played around with everything, we realized that 'Loma' had done a fantastic rating last year with (Guillermo) Rigondeaux and we figured we'd go back to the well," Arum said.

Lomachenko won the WBA and Ring Magazine belts at 135 pounds back in May with a 10th-round TKO over Jorge Linares. Lomachenko was knocked down in the sixth round by a strong right hand, but recovered nicely to eventually force the stoppage. Now he'll face Pedraza, who claimed the WBO lightweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Ray Beltran at the end of August.

While the Lomachenko-Pedraza clash is the fight everyone will be waiting for, the entire card that night figures to be an entertaining one. For starters, highly-touted and undefeated 21-year-old prospect Teofimo Lopez was already expected to be on the undercard. Now, according to a report from Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, the co-main event of the evening is expected to include undefeated bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe. In his first title defense, fighting on the undercard of the Pedraza-Beltran showdown, Dogboe stopped Hidenori Otaki in the first round with an electrifying performance.