Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
Follow along as Lomachenko and Pedraza battle to unify the WBA and WBO lightweight titles
CBS Sports' pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) will be back in the ring Saturday night for a lightweight unification bout with Jose Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs).
This is the first fight for Lomachenko since he captured the WBA lightweight belt back in May by stopping Jorge Linares, and also marks his return from shoulder surgery. As for Pedraza, he'll put the WBO belt he won from Ray Beltran in August on the line in what is also his first title defense. While Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs) enters the fight as the taller man, and with a nearly six-inch reach advantage, Lomachenko (11-1, 9KOs) is a heavy favorite to earn his second belt in the lightweight division.
On the undercard, the electrifying, undefeated 24-year-old Isaac Dogboe will defend his WBO super bantamweight belt against Emanuel Navarrete, while highly rated, undefeated prospect Teofimo Lopez will try to continue his rise in the lightweight division when he takes on veteran Mason Menard.
Lomachenko vs. Pedraza card, results
Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. Jose Pedraza (c), Lightweight titles
Isaac Dogboe (c) vs. Emanuel Navarrete, super bantamweight title
Teofimo Lopez def. Mason Menard via first-round KO
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in New York with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Lomachenko vs. Pedraza scorecard, live coverage
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Lomachenko
0
Pedraza
0
