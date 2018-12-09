Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

CBS Sports' pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) will be back in the ring Saturday night for a lightweight unification bout with Jose Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs).

This is the first fight for Lomachenko since he captured the WBA lightweight belt back in May by stopping Jorge Linares, and also marks his return from shoulder surgery. As for Pedraza, he'll put the WBO belt he won from Ray Beltran in August on the line in what is also his first title defense. While Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs) enters the fight as the taller man, and with a nearly six-inch reach advantage, Lomachenko (11-1, 9KOs) is a heavy favorite to earn his second belt in the lightweight division.

On the undercard, the electrifying, undefeated 24-year-old Isaac Dogboe will defend his WBO super bantamweight belt against Emanuel Navarrete, while highly rated, undefeated prospect Teofimo Lopez will try to continue his rise in the lightweight division when he takes on veteran Mason Menard.

Lomachenko vs. Pedraza card, results

Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. Jose Pedraza (c), Lightweight titles

Isaac Dogboe (c) vs. Emanuel Navarrete, super bantamweight title

Teofimo Lopez def. Mason Menard via first-round KO

Lomachenko vs. Pedraza scorecard, live coverage



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Lomachenko 0 Pedraza 0

Thanks for stopping by.