Boxing fans will be in for a treat this weekend as they won't be forced to dig into their wallets to watch one of the best fights of the year. Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, a fight that's been a long time coming will finally take place as Vasiliy Lomachenko meets Teofimo Lopez to unify the lightweight titles. Even better? It'll be available to watch on free television as opposed to a fight of this magnitude generally being thrown behind a pay-per-view wall.

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO) transitioned from being arguably the greatest amateur boxer in history to being put on the fast track as a professional, fighting for a world title in just his second pro bout. He would suffer a loss in that fight, dropping a split decision to Orlando Salido. He rebounded in his next fight, taking a decision over Gary Russell Jr. and winning the WBO featherweight title. He would eventually move up to junior lightweight and then to lightweight, winning belts at every weight. He currently holds the WBA and WBO world titles.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including an exclusive interview with Teofimo Lopez Jr. below.

Lopez (15-0, 12 KO) didn't enter the professional ranks with the same level of hype as Lomachenko but quickly proved himself an emerging star with a flashy style and serious skills. Aside from a flat performance in winning a decision against Masayoshi Nakatani, Lopez has impressed every time he has stepped into a ring. Most recently, Lopez won the IBF championship with a stunning second-round knockout of Richard Commey in December.

Lomachenko vs. Lopez fight card, odds

Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) -420 vs. Teofimo Lopez (c) +330, IBF, WBA, WBO lightweight championship

Arnold Barboza Jr. -210 vs. Alex Saucedo +175, junior welterweights

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows, super middleweights

Lomachenko vs. Lopez info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 17 Location: MGM Grand -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

