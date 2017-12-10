Vasyl Lomachenko pounds Guillermo Rigondeaux, forces him to quit on his stool

NEW YORK -- With four Olympic gold medals between the two fighters, the attention of the boxing world turned its gaze to the Madison Square Garden Theater in search of a historically great junior lightweight title bout.

What they may have found instead was a historically great fighter.

Vasyl Lomachenko defended his WBO 130-pound title and cemented his status as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport with a dismantling of previously unbeaten Guillermo Rigondeaux on Saturday.

Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs) quit on his stool after Round 6, claiming he had broken his left hand three rounds earlier. Whether his excuse is legitimate or not it likely wouldn't have mattered as the larger Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) was so dominant that Rigondeaux didn't land more than three punches in any round, according to CompuBox.

"This is something really unique," said Top Rank's Bob Arum, the promoter of Lomachenko. "I'm seeing something so special, it will have to be part of history. I've been around a long time and I have never seen anyone coming up like him. None of them, none of them compare to him.

"This guy is super special. He's going to do this to everybody. I would put him in there with anybody at 135 pounds, anybody in the world!"

