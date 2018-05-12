Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares fight results, live updates, highlights, undercard
Follow along as one of the pound-for-pound best looks for a third title in as many divisions
Two-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will look to take his next step in what has already become a historic career when he challenges Jorge Linares for the WBA lightweight championship on Saturday at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine, already holds boxing records for the fewest fights needed to win both a world title (three) and titles in multiple divisions (seven). Against Linares (44-3, 27 KOs), he'll be seeking a title in his third weight class in an effort to further cement his status as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Linares, a native of Venezuela who fights out of Japan, enters just as red hot having won 13 straight, including seven defenses of his 135-pound title.
Lomachenko vs. Linares scorecard
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Lomachenko
Linares
Lomachenko vs. Linares live updates
-
