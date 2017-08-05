Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga: Live stream, start time, odds, TV channel

Everything you need to know to watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga

Vasyl Lomachenko and Miguel Marriaga face off this weekend in a rather unexpected match-up. Lomachenko was planning to face off against his only loss, Orlando Salido, to avenge his 2014 defeat. Top Rank, however, claimed that they wanted Salido but he was requesting too much money, a  report that Salido and his camp has denied. Lomachenko, however, will be headlining against Marriaga nonetheless. Marriaga is coming off of a loss, but Lomachenko isn't downplaying him either.

Lomachenko vs. Marriaga: How to watch

Favorite Underdog Weight Class

Vasyl Lomachenko -10,000

Miguel Marriaga +1,600

Junior leightweight

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Stream: Watch ESPN

Marriaga, who believes that Lomachenko has been overlooking him, is coming into the fight with a chip on his shoulder. Despite that, he still has long-shot odds to compete with Lomachenko. Kicking off the action in California on Saturday will be Rey Beltran, who will be fighting for more than a win. He could earn permanent residency in the United States if he beats Bryan Vasquez.

