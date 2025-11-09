Vergil Ortiz entered Saturday's fight with Erickson Lubin looking to not only prove a point, but to finally secure the big fight that had eluded him thus far in his promising young career. After less than two rounds of action, Ortiz found himself face-to-face with Jaron "Boots" Ennis as the two young fighters hyped up a potential massive 2026 clash.

Despite knowing he needed to keep his back off of the ropes, Lubin was pushed backward by Ortiz from the opening bell. Ortiz didn't push the issue initially, picking his spots to throw jabs and then flurry briefly along the ropes.

Lubin wanted to establish his own jab, but continually found himself with his back against the ropes. In the second round, that proved to be Lubin's undoing.

Ortiz again pushed Lubin back into the ropes and began to connect with powerful shots. A series of sweeping right hands rocked Lubin, and Ortiz continued to fire punches until referee James Green was forced to jump in and stop the bout at the 1:30 mark of Round 2.

Ortiz's trainer, Robert Garcia, rushed into the ring after the fight, providing a stool to Lubin after the stoppage.

"There wasn't much to evaluate," Ortiz said of his win. "I just capitalized on his mistakes. I took as much information as I could and used it. ... I kind of felt [the finish would come], but I had to believe in myself and that's what I did."

Ennis was watching from ringside and tapped at his wrist, suggesting it was only a matter of time before he would meet Ortiz in a showdown of two of boxing's top young stars.

"I think this is the fight that has to happen, man," Ortiz said. "I think this is it."

Ortiz called Ennis to the ring, and Ennis was quick to accept the fight, calling for his promoter, Eddie Hearn, to provide the paperwork.

"It's the best fight in boxing," Ennis said. "I'm going to show the world why I'm the best in the world. ... It don't matter. The time is now. It's the time, and I'll make you pay for everything [your team] is saying."