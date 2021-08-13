One of boxing's top prospects will step back into the ring on Saturday night looking to capture the biggest win of his young career when Vergil Ortiz Jr. takes on former world title challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas in Frisco, Texas (8 p.m. ET, DAZN).

Ortiz (17-0, 17 KO) has showcased elite skills since turning professional in 2016. No opponent has been able to survive to a decision against the 23-year-old. No one has made it past the seventh round against him, even as the level of competition has increased at a rate appropriate with someone viewed as one of boxing's future superstars.

The COVID-19 pandemic led Ortiz to fight only once in 2020, knocking out Samuel Vargas. This past March, Ortiz picked up an impressive knockout win over former WBO super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker for the WBO international welterweight title, one of boxing's many minor trinkets.

Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KO) may not have hit the career highs of Hooker, but he represents a significant measuring stick for Ortiz.

Kavaliauskas fought Terence Crawford, one of the sport's pound-for-pound best fighters, in December 2019, where he was stopped in the ninth round. After beating Hooker, Ortiz said he felt he was ready for a shot at a world title and respectfully angled for a fight against Crawford.

A win against Kavaliauskas will give something of a one-to-one comparison between Ortiz and Crawford and could move Ortiz one step closer to his goal.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Ortiz vs. Kavaliauskas card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Vergil Ortiz Jr. -1500 Egidijus Kavaliauskas +850 Welterweight Rene Alvarado -135 Roger Gutierrez (c) +115 WBA super featherweight title Pablo Cesar Cano Danielito Zorrilla Super lightweight Alex Martin Josec Ruiz Super lightweight Felix Alvarado Israel Vazquez Light flyweight George Rincon Nikolai Buzolin Super lightweight Alex Rincon Sanny Duversonne Super welterweight

Prediction

Ortiz is the real deal, that's been clear at every stage of his career. It's also clearly reflected in the odds for this fight. Kavaliauskas is a very good fighter, though one who turns in the occasional inconsistent performance. Even knowing that, Ortiz is a massive favorite heading into Saturday night for a reason. The Hooker fight was impressive because Ortiz was forced into dangerous exchanges and realized he wasn't hurting Hooker to the head before switching to good body work that broke down and softened up his opponent for the finish. The ability to mix his speed with power while also making on the fly adjustments will pay off for Ortiz again. Pick: Vergil Ortiz Jr. via TKO5