Watch Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack on Showtime: Fight time, live stream online

Premier Boxing Champions returns to Showtime on Saturday night, and it returns with a huge showdown for the WBC light heavyweight championship as Adonis Stevenson defends his title against challenger Badou Jack.

The champion Stevenson (29-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring for the first time in nearly a year. The last defense of his WBC light heavyweight title took place last June where he stopped Andrzej Fonfara via TKO in the second round. That was Stevenson's eighth consecutive defense of his championship since he earned it by quickly knocking out Chad Dawson back in 2013.

Jack (22-1, 13 KOs) last entered the ring last August as part of the Mayweather-McGregor undercard, and he did not disappoint. The former super middleweight champion defeated Nathan Cleverley via TKO in the fifth round to capture the WBA light heavyweight championship. Jack would end up vacating the WBA 175-pound title in late September, but now he's looking for more championship gold on Saturday night if he can stop the run that Stevenson has been on.

Below is all the information you need to catch the light heavyweight championship clash between Stevenson and Jack on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, May 19

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Air Canada Centre -- Toronto, Canada

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)