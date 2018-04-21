Watch Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas: Fight time, live stream, online, Showtime undercard

Boxing on Showtime takes center stage this Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, with a solid card headlined by the return of one of the most outspoken fighters in the sport: Adrien Broner. The return to the ring of the former four-division world champion highlights what should be an amazing tripleheader slate this weekend in the Empire State.

Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) takes on Jessie Vargas as he aims to get back on the winning track. Broner's last outing in the ring was last July inside the same Barclays Center, and that resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Mikey Garcia. Now, Vargas (28-2, 10 KOs) looks to become the second consecutive competitor to put the stops to the outspoken Broner when they clash on Saturday in this catchweight bout. Vargas has bounced back from the only two losses in his career (Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley) with wins of his own.

In addition to the main event showcase, two championship matches will take place featuring undefeated -- and outspoken -- fighters. Rising star Gervonta Davis looks to push his professional record to 20-0 as he takes on Jesus Cuellar in a WBA junior lightweight title bout, and Jermall Charlo aims to remain unblemished as well when he faces off with Hugo Centeno Jr. in a WBC interim middleweight championship. He and his brother, Jermell, remain on the verge of taking over the sport.

Showtime is bringing boxing fans a stacked tripleheader card, and below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Broner vs. Vargas viewing information

Date: Saturday, April, 21

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)