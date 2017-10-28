Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam on Showtime, live stream, start time, odds

Fight night is replaced by fight afternoon on Saturday, as Anthony Joshua is putting his IBF and IBO heavyweight titles and an undefeated record on the line against Carlos Takam. The fight, taking place in Wales, will be shown on Showtime and was scheduled after Kubrat Pulev had to withdraw from facing Joshua because of a shoulder injury. Joshua is the favorite heading in, but Takam has experience on his side. The size and youth of Joshua, however, will be a difficult obstacle to overcome. The action will start at 3 p.m. ET, and promises to be an exciting bout (in addition to a high stakes undercard).

How to watch Joshua vs. Takam

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Main Event time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Principality Stadium -- Cardiff, Wales

Channel: Showtime

Stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App (try it free)

Odds-on favorite: Joshua (-5000)

Underdog: Takam (+1000)

The undercard for the fight will begin at 3 p.m. and it will feature three title fights, but Showtime will only be showing Joshua-Takam. Dillian Whyte and Robert Helenius will fight for the WBC Silver heavyweight title, Lenroy Thomas and Dave Allen are fighting for the Commonwealth heavyweight title, and Frank Buglioni and Callum Johnson will be duking it out for the British & Commonwealth light heavyweight titles. There are major implications in these fights, but Joshua goes into the night as the fighter with the most to lose.

As such a heavy favorite, fighting a backup fighter and heading in with a title and an undefeated record, it will be a huge fight for Joshua. He has the talent, undoubtedly, and it could prove to be a very difficult fight. The 19-0 Joshua is going against 35-3-1 Takam, who won his last fight against Ivica Bacurin in June. Although it's a huge challenge, the veteran has picked up some steam since his last loss in the May of 2016. It's his third fight this year, and expect him to come out swinging. He's won his last two fights by KO in the second and fourth rounds.