Conor Benn might need a shower after Tuesday's face off with Chris Eubank Jr. Things got physical between the boxing rivals as Eubank slapped Benn with an egg ahead of their April 26 fight.

The face off followed a heated press conference in Manchester. Eubank and Benn were trading barbs before Eubank pulled an egg from his jacket pocket and smashed it on Benn's head. Security quickly separated the fighters. Benn audibly shouted, "Get off me!" in a desperate attempt to reach Eubank.

The egg is likely a reference to their canceled 2022 fight. Benn tested positive for performance-enhancing drug clomifene. The WBC later stated that egg contamination most likely caused the positive test result.

Eubank (34-3, 25 KOs) is 2-0 after avenging his TKO loss to Liam Smith. Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) most recently beat Peter Dobson by unanimous decision.

Eubank vs. Benn is a multi-generational rivalry. Eubank Jr. and Benn will fight in London for the first time on April 26, but their fathers -- Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn -- fought twice in the 1990s. Eubank Sr. defeated Nigel by TKO to win the WBO middleweight title in 1990. Their 1993 rematch for the WBO and WBC super middleweight titles ended in a split draw.