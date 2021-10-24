After starting his professional career with seven consecutive wins, five by knockout, Evan Holyfield was back in action on Saturday night, battling Charles Stanford on the undercard of the event headlined by Shakur Stevenson vs. Jamel Herring.

It took Holyfield, son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, slightly more than one round to score another emphatic knockout.

Holyfield landed a sweeping left hook that froze Stanford, leaving him open to a follow-up right hand that ended the junior middleweight fight and brought Holyfield's hometown Atlanta crowd to their feet. Only two of Holyfield's eight career fights have made it past the third round.

Evander Holyfield was in attendance and celebrated in the front row as his son maintained his perfect record. Evander recently returned to the ring as a part of a Triller card, suffering a knockout loss to former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, possibly derailing any remaining hopes of a trilogy fight with Mike Tyson.

Holyfield is one of two men on the card who are members of boxing royalty. Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh will also be in action, taking on James Westley II in a middleweight bout on the main card of the event.