With all the bad blood between Rolly Romero and Gervonta Davis ahead of their clash Saturday on Showtime pay-per-view, it seemed that things could boil over at the official weigh-ins on Friday afternoon. It was Davis who made a move after the fighters had stepped off the scales, literally pushing Romero over the edge.

After the fighters engaged in a brief staredown, Davis turned to the crowd and flexed. Romero stepped in front of Davis with his own flex and Davis gave Romero a small shove, sending Romero falling off the edge of the stage.

Romero, understandably upset at the embarrassing and potentially dangerous fall, jumped back on the stage and attempted to get to Davis only for the teams and event personnel to hold the fighters apart, keeping the situation from progressing any further.

"I just seen him on the edge of the stage so I just pushed him," Davis said when asked about the shove by the Showtime crew. "Just to get in his head. He talks too much."

Davis and Romero are two big punchers with a lot of bad blood between them. "Rolly" may have been given a bit more fire by the shove, but whether that gives him enough to overcome Davis, who enters the fight as a heavy favorite, will be seen on Saturday night.