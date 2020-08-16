Junior middleweight prospect Israil Madrimov was bizarrely robbed of a potential knockout on Saturday despite cruising to a unanimous decision win over Eric Walker.

The 12-round bout, which took place on the street in a unique setting in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, looked like it could've been called in Round 9 when Madrimov (6-0, 5 KOs) landed a leaping left hook that dropped Walker in the corner and pinned him under the ropes and turnbuckle. However, referee Gary Ritter ruled the knockdown as a push, despite replays showing it was clearly a punch. Incredibly, Walker (20-3, 9 KOs) was given a full five minutes to recover and was allowed to continue.

A native of Uzbekistan, Madrimov went on to take home judges' scores of 116-111, 116-110 and 116-110 despite being robbed of his perfect knockout streak. Ritter also later took a point from Madrimov.

Walker, 37, was outlanded by a margin of 198 to 127, according to CompuBox.

