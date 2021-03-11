Brandun Lee is a force to be reckoned with. One of the top prospects in the Premier Boxing Champions stable at super lightweight, Lee continued his dominant run with an impressive third-round knockout of Samuel Teah in the main event of ShoBox: The Next Generation on Wednesday night. Lee improved to 22-0 with 20 knockouts to his name.

"Honestly, I don't think I learned a whole lot tonight," Lee said after the fight. "I knew he couldn't outbox me. I knew he couldn't outpunch me. I knew the knockout was going to come and that one was definitely one of my top one or two favorites so far in my career."

Lee has now scored knockouts in 13 straight fights. He and Teah both worked into close range with Lee landing a right hook just before Teah did the same. But it was the follow-up right hook from Lee that sealed the deal as Teah was left staring up at the lights and unable to continue as the ref waved it off.

Teah, 33, represented Lee's toughest opponent to date. He entered the bout 17-3-1 without having been knocked out in his pro career. He'd also won five of his last six, but Lee made it look easy as he pieced him up in just nine minutes of action.

"It was a step up in competition and even the betting odds were way closer than usual," Lee said. "Most of the time, I'm a -5,000 favorite or something like that and this time it was only -1,000. I was getting a lot of DM's on Instagram and Twitter of people telling me that Sam is going to be tough. Sam is going to beat you. But hopefully, the doctors check him out and everything is all good."