WATCH: British boxer loses undefeated record after biting opponent in heavyweight fight
Kash Ali tackled David Price, then bit him on the midsection, and was disqualified
British heavyweight David Price scored the strangest victory of his career on Saturday.
During the fifth round, he landed a few blows to his opponent, Kash Ali, who immediately fell forward to initiate a clinch and bring a halt to Price's attack. But through a combination of Ali staggering and the two heavyweights getting tangled up, they both went crashing to the canvas.
But instead of trying to get up, Ali stayed on top of Price, then for some reason decided to bite him on the midsection. The ref, who was standing right there, saw everything and quickly yanked Ali to his feet, then waved off the bout.
The win moves the 35-year-old Price to 24-6 on his career. This was his second straight win after losing to Sergey Kuzmin in a fight for the vacant WBA inter-continental heavyweight title in September 2018. For the rash Ali, this was the first loss of his professional career, and drops him to 15-1.
Price and Ali were no strangers heading into this fight at the Echo Arena in Price's hometown of Liverpool. Former sparring partners, they had apparently developed some bad blood along the way, with Ali claiming in the pre-fight build-up that Price was a "quitter."
In the end, it was Ali who took the easy way out of the fight, and may have just damaged his reputation for good. Following the contest, Price wanted no part in a rematch, saying, "I don't want to share the ring with an animal like that."
