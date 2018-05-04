Watch Broadway Boxing on SportsLive: Fight card, start time, watch live stream online

"Ferocious" George Kambosos Jr. and Jose "El Tigre" Ferero headline a Broadway Boxing fight card that is absolutely jam-packed. The fight, presented by DiBella Entertainment, will be coming from Mashantucket, Connecticut, at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The card features 10 fights, and the night is going to stuffed with bout after bout.

"DBE's vision is to bring world class Broadway Boxing events to fans around the world and that is why I am so excited to enter into this partnership with CBS Sports Digital and their SportsLive OTT service," said Lou DiBella, president of DiBella Entertainment, in a statement. "The USA debut of a future world champion like George Kambosos is a major event and I expect it to resonate from America all the way back to Australia."

Kambosos is currently ranked fifth by the WBA and 11th by the WBO as he tries to entrench himself into the American boxing scene from Australia. His bout against Ferero will not begin until at least 9 p.m.

How to watch Broadway Boxing

Date: Saturday, May 5



Saturday, May 5 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Location: Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino -- Mashantucket, Connecticut



Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino -- Mashantucket, Connecticut Stream: SportsLive



Broadway Boxing card