Watch Broadway Boxing on SportsLive: Fight card, start time, watch live stream online

Kambosos and Forero headline a packed fight card

"Ferocious" George Kambosos Jr. and Jose "El Tigre" Ferero headline a Broadway Boxing fight card that is absolutely jam-packed. The fight, presented by DiBella Entertainment, will be coming from Mashantucket, Connecticut, at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The card features 10 fights, and the night is going to stuffed with bout after bout.

"DBE's vision is to bring world class Broadway Boxing events to fans around the world and that is why I am so excited to enter into this partnership with CBS Sports Digital and their SportsLive OTT service," said Lou DiBella, president of DiBella Entertainment, in a statement. "The USA debut of a future world champion like George Kambosos is a major event and I expect it to resonate from America all the way back to Australia." 

Kambosos is currently ranked fifth by the WBA and 11th by the WBO as he tries to entrench himself into the American boxing scene from Australia. His bout against Ferero will not begin until at least 9 p.m.

How to watch Broadway Boxing

  • Date: Saturday, May 5
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Location: Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino -- Mashantucket, Connecticut
  • Stream: SportsLive

Broadway Boxing card

Red CornerBlue CornerWeight ClassRounds

George Kambosos Jr. (13-0, 7 KOs)

Jose Ferero (13-6-1, 11 KOs)

Junior welterweight

10

Shelly Vincent (21-1, 1 KO)

Edina Kiss (14-6, 8 KOs)

Junior lightweight

10

Mykquan Williams (10-0, 6 KOs)

Orlando Phoenix (12-1-1, 4 KOs)

Super lightweight championship

8

Khiry Todd (7-0, 5 KOs)

Adrian Sosa (6-0, 5 KOs)

Welterweight

6

Hurshidbek Normatov (5-0, 2 KOs)

Ronald Montes (18-8, 16 KOs)

Middleweight

6

Bakhodir Jalolov (Debut)

Hugo Trujillo (4-0-1, 2 KOs)

Heavyweight

6

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs)

Jonathan Perez (37-20, 29 KOs)

Junior lightweight

6

Khalid Twaiti (2-0, 1 KO)

Joseph Cole (1-5, 1 KO)

Junior featherweight

4

Davhon Shelton (Debut)

Carlos Galindo (0-2)

Junior welterweight

4

Lamount Powell (Debut)

Amadeu Cristiano (0-1)

Middleweight

4
