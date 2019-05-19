WATCH: Check out every angle of Deontay Wilder's knockout win over Dominic Breazeale
The different vantage points of this highlight reel KO are mesmerizing
Deontay Wilder seemingly stole a man's soul on Saturday night at the Barclays Center. In facing mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale, Wilder seemed like a man on a mission -- from his actions and words ahead of the fight to how things played out in the ring in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Wilder needed just 2:17 to dispatch of Breazeale in one of the most devastating ways imaginable. A clean right hand square on Breazeale's jaw left the challenger spinning as he went to the ground in a heap. The sound seemingly echoing around the arena as Wilder jumped up onto the ropes to celebrate his work.
Here are some of the various angles of the knockout punch.
This one from ringside where you can hear the contact is partially horrifying and partially wonderful.
Seeing it from overhead, you can see and hear just how much power was behind that strike.
This sums up what we already knew about the "Bronze Bomber" as a fighter. He is by far the most powerful and destructive force in the heavyweight division. But what we have yet to see is how that power translates against the best of the best in the division. He dropped lineal champ Tyson Fury in Round 12 last December, but could not keep him down. And fans around the world still want to see him take on unified champion Anthony Joshua, though that fight still seems to be more mythical in nature given the promoters involved.
