Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne live stream, on Showtime, card, start time

Deontay Wilder will be putting his heavyweight belt on the light against Bermane Stiverne on Saturday night, but there's a lot more at stake for Wilder. The heavyweight champion is finally getting a fight, but he is less than thrilled about it. Wilder has said that, should he lose to Stiverne in Saturday's main event, he is considering retirement. The fight was initially supposed to be against Luis Ortiz, but after Ortiz failed a drug test in September, Stiverne was bumped up from the undercard to fight the 38-0 Wilder. Wilder has won 37 fights by knockout and only one by decision, coming against Stiverne in 2015.

How to watch Wilder vs. Stiverne

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Main event time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Channel: Showtime

Stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App (try it free)

Odds-on favorite: Wilder (-2500)

Underdog: Stiverne (+1000)

They may be longshot odds for Stiverne, but Wilder is coming into this fight with a bit of an uninspired mindset. Perhaps the young fighter can use this to his advantage. Wilder beat Stiverne over two years ago to claim his world champion status. In the undercard, Shawn Porter is battling back to get his champion status, and he'll continue along that journey against Adrian Granados. Former champions Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina will also be squaring up.

Sergey Lipinets and Akihiro Kondo will also face off for the vacated IBF world super-lightweight title. The undefeated Lipinets is 12-0 with 10 wins by knockout, and was supposed to fight Terence Crawford. He'll now go in blind against Kondo, whose talent extent is relatively unknown. It's a lot of fights that feature fighters without much to lose, so the undercard promises to feature a lot of action. The grudge match of Stiverne-Wilder is just the cherry on top, as Stiverne tries to avenge the loss that he already suffered at Wilder's hands.