Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz live on Showtime: Start time, stream, TV channel

Saturday night is promising to be a great night of fights. Some of boxing's best are set to enter the ring at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, including a pair of heavyweights looking to make a name for themselves.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to our television screens to put his undefeated record and title on the line, and he'll be going up against arguably his toughest test to date in another unbeaten fighter, Luis Ortiz.

Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) continues to surge as one of the biggest names in boxing, and he's coming off maybe the most devastating of all his knockouts last November in his rematch with Bermane Stiverne. Wilder put the outmatched Stiverne on the canvas in the very first round, sending a stern message to the entire boxing world. Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs) is coming off his most recent victory last December -- a second-round KO win over Daniel Martz. It was after that fight where Ortiz called out Wilder, who was sitting on commentary, for the long awaited bout, and he ultimately ended up getting his wish.

We're in for a treat on Saturday night with these two hard-hitting heavyweights going after one another, and below is the information you need to watch Wilder vs. Ortiz on Saturday.

Respect boxing? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Wilder vs. Ortiz viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 3

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)

And here's a look at the main fight card in Brooklyn.

Wilder vs. Ortiz fight card, odds