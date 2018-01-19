Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson: Live stream, TV channel, start time

Errol Spence Jr. and Lamont Peterson are set to headline the first major boxing card of 2018 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York. Two of the best welterweights in the sport will go toe-to-toe with Spence's IBF title on the line.

Spence (22-0 19 KOs) scored one of the more impressive victories in 2017 by stopping Kell Brook in Round 11 of their title bout in England after breaking Brook's orbital bone. Even though he hasn't fought since that bout last May, Spence remains one of the top prospects in the ever-rich 147-pound division. While possible superfights with Terence Crawford, Jeff Horn or even Manny Pacquiao remain a possibility down the line, Spence knows he has plenty of challenges ahead of him, including Saturday night in Peterson.

"I think it's going to start out as a boxing match, but as we go on, it's going to be a dog fight," Spence said. "We both have big hearts. I've never known Lamont to turn down any fight. Not a lot of people wanted to fight me. The big names shied away from me but Lamont stood up and said he'd fight me. This is going to be a hard fight."

Here's all the information you need to watch Saturday's action in Brooklyn, New York.

Spence vs. Peterson viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Stream: Sho.com

Channel: Showtime (check local listings)