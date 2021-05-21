In the 1980s, "The Four Kings" of Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, and Thomas Hearns strapped boxing on their backs and led one of the most exciting eras in the history of the sport. Those four legendary talents would face each other a combined nine times in championship fights in the era while breathing life into a then-struggling sport.

On June 6, "The Kings," a four-part documentary series covering the four stars, will premier on Showtime. That same night, Showtime pay-per-view will broadcast the exhibition clash between boxing star Floyd Mayweather and social media influencer Logan Paul. The remaining three episodes will be released weekly and will be available across all Showtime streaming platforms and on-demand.

Take a look at the trailer for "The Kings" below.

The fights between "The Four Kings" were legendary, but the story of Leonard, Hagler, Duran and Hearns is about more than simply throwing punches inside the ring. The tumultuous decade of the 80s saw the men battling racism, a struggling American society and a sport badly in need of stars in the wake of Muhammad Ali's retirement.

Sadly, Hagler died earlier this year, passing away in March at age 66. Duran, Leonard and Hearns are all now in their 60s and all four men have been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.