WATCH: Floyd Mayweather shows off his mid-range game, tweets at NBA
Mayweather doesn't seem to be sweating his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather is in the midst of hyping up his superfight against MMA's Conor McGregor, but he has more pressing matters at hand. The boxing champion was recently spotted at the gym, but he wasn't lifting weights or hitting the speed bad. Instead, Mayweather was working on his mid-range jumper.
You have to appreciate that the guy still respects the mid-range game, which has long been called a dying art in the NBA. His form is a bit suspect, but as long as he gets buckets he can get away with it. It's also kind of hilarious that he added @nba at the end. Maybe he'll start getting a few calls. Expect a "My Next Chapter" article in The Player's Tribune in September from Mayweather. The Warriors are also looking for new undefeated additions (even though Mayweather and some Warriors don't have the best rapport).
