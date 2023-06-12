Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. made his return to the ring for an exhibition fight against John Gotti III on Sunday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida and the fight is making headlines for what happened after the referee stopped the action.

During the majority of the fight, Mayweather looked to be in control and was also throwing a few verbal jabs at Gotti. With both men having a war of words throughout the bout, referee Kenny Bayless certainly had his hands full and early in the sixth round he stopped the fight after the two wouldn't stop their trash-talking.

After the bell had rung, Gotti kept throwing punches at Mayweather despite the fight being called, and that's where things started to break down..

Bayless attempted to stop Gotti from getting close to Mayweather, but threw a few haymakers at Mayweather. Both Mayweather and Gotti's teams then entered the ring, where a massive brawl ended up taking place.

Since it was an exhibition fight, it wasn't being judged. Still, according to MMA Fighting, all five rounds would've been scored in Mayweather's favor.

Mayweather retired in 2017 after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor back in 2017. The 46-year old finished his career with an undefeated record of 50-0 and has also participated in seven exhibition fights. Mayweather last fought in February 2023 when he faced former reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

Meanwhile, Gotti, who is the grandson of notorious mob boss John Gotti, has a 5-1 record as an MMA fighter and is 2-0 as a professional boxer.