WATCH: GGG throws shade at Canelo over tainted meat excuse in Jordan Brand ad
There were no punches pulled in this latest commercial for GGG
Gennady "GGG" Golovkin may not be stepping into the ring on May 5 for a much-anticipated rematch against Canelo Alvarez, but the middleweight champion was still able to fire off quite the stiff shot.
The latest Jordan Brand ad promoting Golovkin, revealed on Tuesday, is clearly just giant shade being thrown at Alvarez over the tainted meat excuse he's been sticking to regarding his failed PED tests ahead of the rematch. The commercial features a Mexican gentleman enjoying a steak while proclaiming that superhuman power requires a special ingredient. The ad then shifts to GGG working hard in the gym before finishing up with the gentleman revealing the ingredient to superhuman power is simply hard work.
#NODRAWpic.twitter.com/h08PGoM7BY— Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) April 17, 2018
Yep. That's a clear proverbial punch landed from one middleweight champion to another.
Golovkin and Alvarez originally met one another in the boxing ring last September in one of the most anticipated boxing matchups the sport has seen in years, but it didn't have the satisfying ending everyone expected. The two best middleweights in the world fought to a controversial draw, setting up the rematch that was scheduled to take place on May 5. However, after Alvarez twice tested positive for PEDs, he was forced to pull out of the rematch boxing fans have been anxiously anticipating for months.
GGG claims he still plans to fight on May 5, though no set opponent has been locked down as time continues to tick away.
