Watch highlights of how Andy Ruiz shocked the world with knockout win over Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr. is the new heavyweight champion of the world. The 29-year-old stunned Anthony Joshua via seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night to hand Joshua the first loss of his career and claim the IBF, WBO and WBA belts in the process.

Ruiz did it in style as well, bouncing back from a third-round knockdown to put Joshua on the canvas twice later that same round. The British champion seemed stunned, and it was good news for him that the second knockdown came so close to the bell. Though he settled back into the fight, Joshua never fully recovered, and Ruiz took advantage in the seventh.

Just about 30 seconds into the round, Ruiz landed a solid left hook to Joshua's head that started a barrage from the Mexican-American. Winging in lefts and rights with too much speed for Joshua to deal with, Ruiz sent the champ to the floor for the third time in the fight.

With blood starting to flow out of his nose, Joshua took the standing eight count and got on with the action, but it wasn't long until Ruiz had him in trouble again. A left hook sent Joshua to a knee and his mouthpiece to the canvas. Though Joshua again rose to his feet, the referee decided he was in no condition to continue, and waved off the contest.

Realizing what had just happened, Ruiz went wild in the middle of the ring, jumping up in down in both shock and joy. With the victory, Ruiz became the first fighter of Mexican descent to become heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua said after the loss that he'll "100 percent" invoke the rematch clause in an effort to win back his belts, but for now, stunning as it may be, Ruiz is the champ.

