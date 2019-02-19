WATCH: Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller shoves Anthony Joshua at pre-fight press conference

Anthony Joshua may have preferred a Wembley spectacle over a U.S. debut against Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller, but that doesn't mean the latter is going to make things easy for the former Olympic gold medalist in advance of their fight.

The two boxers met on Tuesday for the first time since their June 1 bout at Madison Square Garden was announced, taking part in a pre-fight press conference. Miller had no interest in pleasantries, however, and wasted no time setting the tone against the unified heavyweight champion, shoving Joshua with both hands as soon as the fighters came face to face.

💥FIREWORKS 💥It didn't take long for things to get heated! @BIGBABYMILLER & @AnthonyFJoshua meet for the first time since their fight was announced and there was no love lost. #JoshuaMiller pic.twitter.com/WJcfM8NtBu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 19, 2019

Joshua maintained his cool after the push, walking calmly back to center stage and addressing Miller, who wore sunglasses to the meeting. But the shove from "Big Baby" was hardly a surprise considering Miller's history of antics. Known for his brash personality, the former kick boxer began calling for a fight with Joshua in 2017 and crashed DAZN's introductory news conference in 2018, attempting to go after Joshua at the event in New York.

On June 1, the two will finally get their chance to square off in the ring.

A 2012 gold medalist, Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) had originally intended to arrange a Wembley fight with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury or Dillian Whyte but will instead defend his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles against Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs).