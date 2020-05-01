WATCH: Mike Tyson shows off speed in the ring with new video after saying he's getting back in shape

Mike Tyson wants back in the ring and has been working on getting in shape to be ready to fight. The 53-year-old former heavyweight champion wants to fight in a charity bout, so he's been working out to be in fighting condition, and from the looks of his latest training video, the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' appears to still have something left in the tank.

Fans got a first look at how prepared he is to get in the ring when he posted a video on Twitter on Friday.

Tyson posted a video with the caption, "I'm a Bad Boy for Life," promoting the new movie with Will Smith.

I would not want to be on the other end of those punches.



Tyson explained his workout plan saying, "I do about two hours on cardio, I do the bike and I do the treadmill for an hour. Then I do some light weights - 300, 250 reps."

He added, "Then I start my day with the boxing thing. Then I go in there and hit the mitts for like 30 minutes, 25 minutes. Gotta get in better condition."

Tyson has plans to take part in three or four-round exhibition bouts at a charity event. He hopes to raise money for those impacted by drugs or homelessness.