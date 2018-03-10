Watch Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets on Showtime: Start time, live stream, online

Mikey Garcia is attempting to win his fourth world title in as many divisions on Saturday night where he squares off with Sergey Lipinets in the main event on Showtime (10:15 p.m. ET). Garcia and Lipinets were originally scheduled to square off last month at the Alamo Dome, but an injury to Lipinets' hand pushed back the fight date.

Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) has looked nothing short of fantastic since coming back off a two-year hiatus, dispatching of both Dejan Zlaticanin and Adrien Broner with ease in 2017. Now, he has his eyes set on bigger prizes, like locking down titles anywhere from 135 to 147 pounds in boxing's "money division. But first, he must deal with Lipinets and his 140-pound IBF title on Saturday.

Here's all the info you need to catch the action from San Antonio.

Garcia vs. Lipinets viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 10

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET | Location: Freeman Coliseum -- San Antonio, Texas

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)