Watch Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets on Showtime: Start time, online, live stream
Catch all the action from San Antonio on Saturday night
Mikey Garcia is attempting to win his fourth world title in as many divisions on Saturday night where he squares off with Sergey Lipinets in the main event on Showtime (10:15 p.m. ET). Garcia and Lipinets were originally scheduled to square off last month at the Alamo Dome, but an injury to Lipinets' hand pushed back the fight date.
Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) has looked nothing short of fantastic since coming back off a two-year hiatus, dispatching of both Dejan Zlaticanin and Adrien Broner with ease in 2017. Now, he has his eyes set on bigger prizes, like locking down titles anywhere from 135 to 147 pounds in boxing's "money division. But first, he must deal with Lipinets and his 140-pound IBF title on Saturday.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Here's all the info you need to catch the action from San Antonio.
Garcia vs. Lipinets viewing information
Date: Saturday, March 10
Time: 10:15 p.m. ET | Location: Freeman Coliseum -- San Antonio, Texas
Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)
-
Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets preview
Garcia looks for fourth world title in as many divisions entering Saturday's 140-pound sho...
-
How to watch Real Deal Showcase Series
All the info you need to watch The Real Deal Boxing Showcase on Saturday in Brooklyn
-
Hearn: Joshua-Wilder can happen in 2018
Despite changing his tune in the past, Eddie Hearn offers optimistic take on heavyweight super...
-
Arum disputes Pacquiao's fight claims
Top Rank's Bob Arum skeptical of Malaysian investor and mentioned possible different oppon...
-
Golovkin rips Alvarez over failed test
Golovkin wonders aloud whether Alvarez is clean after his 'stupid' decision ahead of their...
-
GGG trainer: Nevada favors Canelo
Sanchez is adding more drama to the upcoming middleweight rematch