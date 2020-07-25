The fight between Seniesa Estrada and Miranda Atkins was not competitive on paper. In practice, it was a complete and total mismatch with Estrada needing less than 10 seconds to finish the fight.

When the bell rang to start the fight, Estrada sprinted across the ring and began to unload punches on Atkins, who never managed to even get out of her own corner. It took seven punches in seven seconds and the fight was all over.

Estrada is a high-level talent, having turned pro after an impressive amateur career that finished up with a 97-4 record. She was originally scheduled to face Jacky Calvo in March before the COVID-19 pandemic scratched that fight from the books and left Atkins as her less impressive opponent.

Prior to the fight, Estrada laid out her big plans for the future, saying she wanted to capture titles at 105, 108 and 112 pounds.

"I'm just a fight or two away from being in that conversation as one of the best pound-for-pound women in the sport," Estrada said. "I just need to keep winning and getting world titles. World title fights are the only thing on my mind. I don't want any fights unless they are for a championship."

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.