WATCH: Sergey Kovalev returns to boxing ring with emphatic TKO victory
The former light heavyweight champ made quick work of Vyacheslav Shabranskyy on Saturday night
Sergey Kovalev is back, at least for one night. The former light heavyweight champion showed fight fans on Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden Theater why he was once considered one of the pound-for-pound best in the world when he dispatched of Vyacheslav Shabranskyy in the second round.
Kovalev easily worked through Shabranskyy's guard and left him wobbled and hobbled before the referee finally ended the fight.
Kovalev had not been back in the ring since losing twice to former champion Andre Ward in November 2016 and June 2017. Ward retired after beating Kovalev, leaving the WBO belt vacant for this fight.
"I'm happy that the belts have different owners and it makes everything interesting and we can make better fights," Kovalev said after the fight. "We have a bunch of belt holes and we can now find out who is the best."
Ward, apparently, was not impressed.
