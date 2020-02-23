WATCH: Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after title fight win over Deontay Wilder
Fury is no stranger to karaoke, but this epic performance came after one of the biggest moments of his career
Tyson Fury has broken out in song after past victories, but he may have executed his most iconic karaoke moment Saturday night after stopping WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their championship showdown in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder were meeting in a rematch of a December 2018 split draw with the second fight bringing much more attention. Fury made wild promises of going for the knockout and threw fight fans for a loop by coming in much heavier than the first fight.
But it was Fury who executed a near-perfect game plan, knocking Wilder down multiple times and controlling the action almost every second of the bout before scoring the eventual TKO win as Wilder's corner threw in the towel.
Then, as Fury had promised he would before the fight, the newly-crowned WBC champion took the microphone during his post-fight interview and led the crowd in a rendition of "American Pie." The highlight of the performance may have been when he placed the microphone in front of Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. Or it may have been turning mid-song and serenading his wife, Paris Fury.
As is often the case with Fury, there is more than one memorable moment when he steps in the spotlight.
