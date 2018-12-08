Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza: Fight time, live stream online, boxing on ESPN
All the information you need to catch the lightweight title unification clash on Saturday
Big-time prizefighting returns on Saturday night with a unification bout featuring one of the pound-for-pound best boxers on the planet. WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will look to continue his rapid rise through the ranks and add to his lightweight title collection when he takes on WBO lightweight king Jose Pedraza.
Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) moved up to lightweight back in May and made an instant impact by defeating Jorge Linares via TKO in the 10th round to claim the WBA lightweight title, thus adding evidence to the theory that he could be the best pound-for-pound fighter competing today. A shoulder injury suffered in the title victory sidelined Lomachenko for a bit, but he was able to bounce back to the ring before the year comes to a close. Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs), interestingly enough, also earned his championship in his last outing. The 29-year-old defeated Ray Beltran via unanimous decision in August to become the new WBO lightweight titleholder.
Below is all the information you need to catch Lomachenko vs. Pedraza on Saturday night.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
Stream: WatchESPN app
Channel: ESPN
Lomachenko vs. Pedraza main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) -3500
Jose Pedraza (c) +1200
WBA and WBO lightweight titles
Isaac Dogboe (c) -800
Emanuel Navarrete +500
WBO junior featherweight title
-
Lomachenko vs. Pedraza preview, pick
