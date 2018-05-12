Watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares: Fight time, live stream online, boxing on ESPN
All the information you need to catch the lightweight title clash on Saturday
Maybe the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world will be stepping into the ring in New York City on Saturday night, as WBO junior lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will take on arguably his toughest test to date in the form of WBA and Ring lightweight titleholder Jorge Linares.
The power-punching Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) wowed everyone again in his last fight by making his opponent quit right there in the ring. After overwhelming Guillermo Rigondeaux for six rounds, Rigondeaux called it quits on his stool before the seventh began. While he cited a hand injury, it was clear to everyone watching that he simply wanted no more of one of the most devastating boxers fighting today.
Linares (44-3, 27 KOs) will provide an interesting test for Lomachenko, though. The 32-year-old lightweight champion is currently on a 13-fight winning streak with with seven of those victories coming by way of knockout. The champion got his year started with that 13th consecutive win and another successful defense of his titles, a unanimous decision win over Mercito Gesta in January.
Below is all the information you need to catch Lomachenko vs. Linares on Saturday night.
Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
Stream: WatchESPN app
Channel: ESPN
Lomachenko vs. Linares main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Vasiliy Lomachenko -1400
Jorge Linares (c) +750
WBA lightweight title
Carlos Adames n/a
Alejandro Barrera n/a
Welterweight
-
Lomachenko out to prove his greatness
The two-division champion moves up to lightweight in toughest test on Saturday at Madison Square...
-
Lomachenko vs. Linares prediction, card
Lomachenko seeks third belt in as many divisions when he challenges Linares for the lightweight...
-
Hearn ready to make moves with new deal
The top British promoter is ready shake things up and has the backing to do so
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2018
Things keep on rolling after a strong start to the year in the boxing world
-
Golovkin vs. Maritrosyan fight results
Golovkin remains one of the most powerful boxers on the planet
-
Golovkin vs. Martirosyan preview, pick
GGG's pursuit of record-tying middleweight title defense could prove to be surprise entert...