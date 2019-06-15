WATCH: Yuniel Dorticos wins cruiserweight belt in World Boxing Super Series with devastating knockout
Dorticos rocked Andrew Tabiti with a right hand that landed right on the button
Yuniel Dorticos is known as the "KO Doctor," and he showed why on Saturday afternoon with a devastating knockout of Andrew Tabiti in Riga, Latvia. With the win, Dorticos secured the IBF cruiserweight title and advanced to the final of the World Boxing Super Series.
Happy to fight on the back foot and hold at every opportunity, Tabiti made the fight ugly and frustrating, and even had a point deducted due to his antics. A clash of heads in the sixth round opened up a nasty gash over Dorticos' eye, but he chose to fight on, which proved to be a wise decision.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
In the 10th round, Dorticos caught Tabiti with his left hand down and flicked a jab into his face, then followed up with a vicious right hand that sent Tabiti to the canvas and ended the fight.
An emotional Dorticos was moved to tears as he celebrated with his corner. This is now the second time he's become a world champion at cruiserweight, and he did so in style with a knockout of the year contender. He'll now face the winner of Mairis Briedis in the WBSS final after a bit of controversy in Briedis' bout.
There was some initial worry over Tabiti's status, as he looked in trouble in the initial aftermath of the punch. After being attended to by members of his camp and the medical personnel, however, he was able to leave the ring under his own power.
-
Fury vs. Schwarz odds, top expert picks
Peter Kahn called Deontay Wilder's first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale
-
Fury vs. Schwarz preview, prediction
Fury returns to the ring for the first time on Saturday the infamous draw with Deontay Wil...
-
Shields to fight for belt in third class
Shields will look to become the fastest fighter ever to claim world titles in three different...
-
GGG knocks out Rolls in Round 4
GGG made his DAZN debut by sending a message to Canelo Alvarez
-
How to watch GGG-Rolls live
Everything you need to know in order to watch the middleweight fight on Saturday
-
GGG still hoping for third Canelo fight
Golovkin feels like a win on Saturday night over Rolls will lead to a third bout with Canelo...