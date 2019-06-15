WATCH: Yuniel Dorticos wins cruiserweight belt in World Boxing Super Series with devastating knockout

Yuniel Dorticos is known as the "KO Doctor," and he showed why on Saturday afternoon with a devastating knockout of Andrew Tabiti in Riga, Latvia. With the win, Dorticos secured the IBF cruiserweight title and advanced to the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Happy to fight on the back foot and hold at every opportunity, Tabiti made the fight ugly and frustrating, and even had a point deducted due to his antics. A clash of heads in the sixth round opened up a nasty gash over Dorticos' eye, but he chose to fight on, which proved to be a wise decision.

In the 10th round, Dorticos caught Tabiti with his left hand down and flicked a jab into his face, then followed up with a vicious right hand that sent Tabiti to the canvas and ended the fight.

An emotional Dorticos was moved to tears as he celebrated with his corner. This is now the second time he's become a world champion at cruiserweight, and he did so in style with a knockout of the year contender. He'll now face the winner of Mairis Briedis in the WBSS final after a bit of controversy in Briedis' bout.

There was some initial worry over Tabiti's status, as he looked in trouble in the initial aftermath of the punch. After being attended to by members of his camp and the medical personnel, however, he was able to leave the ring under his own power.