Who is Jack Johnson? A look at the former heavyweight champ President Trump says he may pardon
By recommendation of Sylvester Stallone, Trump said he's considering a 'full pardon' for Johnson
Just about 105 years after Jack Johnson was convicted of violating a federal law for transporting a white woman across state lines, President Donald Trump said he is "considering a full pardon" for the late Jim Crow-era figure.
But who was Jack Johnson, you ask? Let's take a quick dive back into history.
Not to be confused with the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman or the acoustic singer of the same name, Johnson was once deemed, by filmmaker Ken Burns, "the most notorious African-American on Earth." He passed away at the age of 68 in 1946, four days before Trump was even born. Long before that, however, he'd already established himself not only as the polarizing subject of the Mann Act violation but, even more prominently, as a champion of the black community in boxing.
Johnson got his start in professional boxing in the late 1890s, then rose to fame at the start of the 20th century when he became the first African-American fighter to claim the world heavyweight title in 1908. Despite refusals by some of that era's top boxers to even consider joining him in the ring, Johnson went down in history for his 1910 bout with former undefeated heavyweight champion James J. Jeffries -- a match later called "the fight of the century" that made "a black man ... the undisputed champion of the world."
Johnson fought professionally until 1915, logging 73 wins, 40 of which were decided by knockout.
